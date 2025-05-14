Witkoff and Rubio to travel to Istanbul on May 16 - Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will fly to Istanbul on Friday, May 16. That is, the day after the talks between Ukraine and Russia scheduled for May 15.

This was reported by Reuters correspondent Phil Stewart, Censor.NET informs.

Witkoff told reporters that he and Secretary of State Rubio will travel to Turkey on Friday, but possible talks are scheduled for Thursday, May 15.

Trump's special envoy added that he is not yet sure whether Russian dictator Putin will attend the planned talks in Turkey.

It is not known what kind of talks Rubio and Witkoff will take part in on Friday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he did not know whether Putin would fly to Turkey for talks with Ukraine.

What was the background?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.