Decision on negotiations with Russia to be made after Zelenskyy’s meeting with Erdogan - media

The issue of the next stages of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia will be resolved after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's personal meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was reported by a source familiar with the course of the Ukrainian leader's visit to Turkey.

"Further steps regarding negotiations with the Russian delegation will be taken after Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan," the source said.

The composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia has not yet been officially announced. Zelenskyy's meeting with Erdogan is scheduled for Thursday in Ankara.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

