Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision not to participate in direct talks with Ukraine in Turkey, calling it a mockery of the peace process.

He said this before the start of an informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Censor.NET reports.

"We have already learned something very useful, namely that President Zelenskyy is here in Turkey, ready for peace talks, while Vladimir Putin sent a low-level delegation to buy time," Sikorski said.

He emphasized that such behavior is a demonstration of disrespect for the very process of settling the war in Ukraine and appealed to the United States:

"We hope that the US president will see this mockery in its true light and draw the right conclusions."

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy issued a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

