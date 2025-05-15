Putin not planning to visit Istanbul in coming days – Peskov

The Kremlin has stated that Putin has no plans to visit Istanbul in the coming days.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was announced by the dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

"Putin has given instructions and outlined Russia’s negotiating position in Istanbul following a review of all relevant reports yesterday," he added.

According to Peskov, no preparations are underway for a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days, and the issue has not been discussed substantively.

Watch more: Zelenskyy addresses Putin from Ankara airport: "I’m here". VIDEO

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Read more: I could attend talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on 16 May -Trump