U.S. citizen killed in massive Russian attack on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

A U.S. citizen was killed during the massive combined Russian attack on Kyiv in the night of June 17.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a special G7 leaders’ session in Canada titled "A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine", according to Censor.NET.

The President informed international partners about the large-scale Russian bombardment targeting civilians.

"Last night, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. The targets were our cities — meaning ordinary people, ordinary families in their homes," he said, adding that Russian forces used 440 drones and 32 missiles.

Read more: Zelenskyy on intensified attacks: only real change in Russia’s behavior came after U.S. leadership change

One ballistic missile, President Zelenskyy said, slammed into a residential building and punched straight through from the top floor to the basement. Search-and-rescue work is still under way, with people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

"Just in Kyiv, roughly 30 impact sites—either direct hits or falling debris—have been recorded. Nearly 150 apartment blocks were damaged in the capital alone. So far, 131 people have been wounded and 15 killed. A U.S. citizen is among the dead," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that air-defence systems were active across almost the whole country, and a large number of drones and missiles were intercepted—thanks in no small part to support from Ukraine’s allies.

"This is literally a matter of life and death. We must keep receiving air-defence systems and missiles, and move toward localising their production in Ukraine. That is an urgent necessity for saving lives," he said.

Read more: Body of deceased recovered from rubble in Kyiv as parents waited all day by ruins

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Later, it was confirmed that two people were killed in Odesa.

In Kyiv, 14 people are confirmed dead and 117 injured as a result of the Russian strike. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Read more: UN mission: Russia’s nighttime strike on Kyiv is likely deadliest attack in almost year