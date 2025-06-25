Iran and Israel will not be fighting each other. Tehran saved country, it was victory for them, and Israel was hit very hard - Trump

Iran and Israel are largely adhering to the ceasefire.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing Clash Report.

"The ceasefire is going very good. I am so proud of Israel. They brought their planes back," Trump noted.

At the same time, he assured that Iran would not return to developing nuclear weapons.

"The last thing Iran wants to do enrich anything. They want to recover. Can you imagine after all of this Iran says: Let's do a bomb," the American leader is convinced.

"This was a victory for Iran, too. They have a country," he assures.

According to Trump, Israel was hit very hard because of Iran's ballistic missile attacks.

"I think Iran will not do the nuke thing again. They have been to hell. We are getting along with Iran right now very well. The hit on Iran ended the war," Trump added.

"Iran and Israel will not be fighting each other," he concluded.

As a reminder, Israel and Iran entered into an open conflict on 13 June, when Israel launched air strikes against Iran's top military leadership, uranium enrichment facilities and Iran's ballistic missile programme.

In response to the Israeli attacks, Iran launched more than 550 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel. The missiles hit residential buildings, a university and a hospital, causing significant damage.

On the morning of 24 June, Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

Later it became known that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel. The IDF is preparing a response.

US President Donald Trump claims that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire.

