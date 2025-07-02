US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker on suspending weapons supplies to Ukraine: We must secure our own stockpiles

The United States has suspended deliveries of certain types of weapons to Ukraine in order to "secure its own stockpiles."

This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker during an interview on Fox Business, Censor.NET reports.

"That’s what ‘America First’ looks like. We must be confident that we have enough weapons, missiles, and air defense systems — the strategic capabilities to project power. We need to be certain that we can demonstrate our own capabilities on the battlefield," the diplomat said.

Whitaker recalled that everyone witnessed U.S. capabilities when B-2 bombers dropped precision-guided bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The U.S. representative to NATO added that the States must be assured they have "everything necessary to defend themselves at any moment."

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

