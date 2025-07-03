US overestimates arms supplies not only to Ukraine, but also to other countries - Pentagon

The Pentagon is reviewing the supply of weapons to allies around the world amid reports of concerns about the reduction of important ammunition.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, Censor.NET reports with refence to LIGA.net.

According to him, the revision of US arms exports may affect not only Ukraine but also other countries.

Read more: Termination of support for Ukraine could have dire consequences for US - Pompeo

"A capability review is underway to ensure that U.S. military assistance is aligned with our defense priorities, and we will not provide any updated information on the specific quantities or types of munitions being delivered to Ukraine or the timing of these deliveries," he explained.

The ministry sees this as a "pragmatic step based on common sense" to assess what ammunition is being sent and where.

"But we want to be clear on this last point. Let it be known that our military has what it takes to accomplish any mission anywhere, anytime, around the world," Parnell added.

Read more: State Department on aid suspension to Ukraine: Trump’s priority remains ending war between Russia and Ukraine

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

The PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot system, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles for the M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

Read more on Censor.NET: Termination of support for Ukraine could have grave consequences for the US, - Pompeo