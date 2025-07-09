Hegseth did not inform White House about his decision to stop arms supplies to Ukraine - CNN

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth did not notify the White House of the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine.

As noted, 5 interlocutors informed about the situation around the supply of American weapons to Ukraine claim that Hughes did not inform the White House that he had decided to pause the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Trump's special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also unaware of the situation and first heard about it from the press, according to one senior administration official and two other sources.

The publication reminds that this is the second time in a year that Hegseth has made decisions on weapons for Ukraine alone, confusing other US national security officials. The first time was in February, when the decision was quickly reversed, the three people said.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

