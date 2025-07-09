Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: one person killed

A person was killed in a nighttime drone attack by the Russian Federation in Khmelnytsky region.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"It has been additionally established that, unfortunately, a person died in the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of tonight's night attack. The deceased person, born in 1960, was fatally wounded by the fragments of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Shahed" type," he said.

The body was sent for forensic medical examination.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defense was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences. In addition, as reported, a company in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, is on fire because of a nighttime Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 728 "Shaheds", 7 cruise missiles, and 6 "Kinzhals" at Ukraine at night.