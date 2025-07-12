We need to increase pressure on Russia: tougher sanctions, lower oil price ceiling - Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the need for new tough sanctions against Russia after another massive strike on Ukraine.

According to this is stated in his post in X.

"Another night of brutal attacks across Ukraine, targeting communities, homes and the Ukrainian spirit. Putin shows no signs of stopping. We need to increase the pressure: tougher sanctions, lowering the oil price ceiling," Tsahkna emphasized.

According to him, comfort cannot be an option for the aggressors.

Massive combined attack on July 12

On the night of July 12, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on different regions of Ukraine. In Lviv, nine people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, and houses, a kindergarten, and dozens of cars were damaged. The Russian attack damaged 46 houses. In addition, more than 500 windows were smashed, and 15 apartments are uninhabitable. Three buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, city courts, and more than 20 small and medium-sized businesses were also damaged.

Rashists attacked Lutsk with drones and missiles. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytsky, 35 UAVs and 2 missiles were spotted in the airspace during the alert. The falling debris caused a fire and the destruction of a residential building and damage to cars.

At dawn, powerful explosions were also heard in Kharkiv. The enemy launched 10 attacks on Kharkiv - two UAVs and eight combat drones. Critical infrastructure was hit, three people were injured.

Two people were killed in Chernivtsi. 4 more were seriously wounded. The occupiers attacked Bukovyna with four "Shaheds" and a rocket. Several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings and cars were damaged in Chernivtsi. A residential building and a car were damaged by an enemy UAV in the territory of the Storozhynets community.

Russian troops attacked Velykomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy hit with anti-aircraft guns. Two people were killed and the car caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, since the evening of July 11, Russians have attacked Ukraine with 597 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones from different directions and 26 X-101 cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down 319 enemy Shahed UAVs and 25 X-101 cruise missiles. In addition, 258 imitator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

On the night of July 12, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions came under another enemy attack. Almost 10 private houses were damaged in the Kirovograd region. Roofs were destroyed, windows and doors were smashed, and fences were damaged. Dry grass in open areas also caught fire. According to preliminary data, the blast wave damaged 8 private houses in Cherkasy district. Fifty subscribers are also without electricity.