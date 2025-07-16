The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov announced the need to put pressure on Ukraine to start a new round of negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"The Kremlin calls on all parties to put pressure on Ukraine to ensure that a new round of talks with Russia takes place," he said.

Also, Putin's spokesman, commenting on Trump's decision to supply weapons to Kyiv at the expense of Europe, said: "This is business".

As a reminder, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

At the same time, the United States is preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from one country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.

