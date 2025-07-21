Brekelmans on Russia’s night attack on Ukraine: This will only change with more military support

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans condemned Russia's latest night attack on Ukraine and said that Russian terror can only be stopped by increasing military aid to Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia.

He said this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Another night of Russian terror in Ukraine. People in the subway, casualties and great destruction. This will only change with more military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia," Brekelmans emphasized.

He also added that an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held today to discuss additional support.

What happened before?

In Kyiv, as of 8 a.m. on July 21, a man was killed and six people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

Ivano-Frankivsk also suffered a combined attack involving rockets and shaheds. As a result of the Russian attack, 4 people were injured, including a child.

During the night, Russian occupants attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the enemy shelling. The consequences of the attack were recorded in two districts of the region.

A night attack partially damaged 20 private residential buildings in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Khmelnytskyi region.

At night, the enemy launched 12 drone strikes on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

The Russian occupiers launched 450 targets at Ukraine - drones of various types and missiles. Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 224 air attack vehicles.