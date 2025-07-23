They gathered for whom they needed and who they did not need: "servant of people" Virastiuk explains why he voted for the elimination of powers of NABU and SAPO

Servant of the People MP Vasyl Virastiuk supported the scandalous draft law 12414 on the elimination of the powers of the NACB and the SAPO and explained his decision by the fact that they collected "for whom they needed and who they did not need."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Glavkom.

"We have literally discussed this issue, because you are not the first person to ask why we supported it and voted for it. Probably because they were not doing what they should have been doing. They gathered for whom they needed and who they did not need, showed a considerable amount of work, and passed it on to the prosecutor's office. After that, they were not interested in what would happen-the main thing was to attach a problem to a person, and proving the opposite became your personal problem. On top of that, there was a scandal that happened recently (we are talking about massive searches in the NABU on July 21, which the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office called a "special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the NABU" and the detention of one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. - Ed.)," Virastiuk said.

He also could not explain how the adopted draft law is related to the disappearance of persons under martial law.

"I can't say in such detail because I'm not a member of the Law Enforcement Committee - do you think I have a phenomenal memory to remember everything? Why was it like that in the first reading, and then the committee changed it? I'll say it again - I'm not a member of that committee, so I don't keep track of everything in such detail," Virastiuk said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, July 23, 2025, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NACB and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NACB and the SAPO comes into force.