Restrictions on independence of anti-corruption bodies complicate Ukraine’s path to EU accession, - Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul said that restricting the independence of anti-corruption bodies complicates Ukraine's path to joining the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding statement was published on the social network of the German Foreign Ministry.

"Restrictions on the independence of Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies complicate Ukraine's path to EU membership. I expect Ukraine to consistently continue its fight against corruption," he said in a statement.

It is noted that this is why Wadephul met with the heads of NABU and SAPO during his recent visit to Kyiv.

Read more: "Government attacks anti-corruption bodies", "Zelensky tightens control": world media headlines on scandalous law against NABU

According to Bild, this morning, July 23, the German Foreign Minister spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and urged him to continue to fight corruption in the country.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.