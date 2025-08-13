Nothing about "illegal" car appeared in updated SBI suspicion - Shabunin

Vitalii Shabunin, Chairman of the AntAC Board, said that the updated suspicion from the State Bureau of Investigation still does not contain information about his alleged illegal use of the car.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning, the SBI came to my apartment in the east of Kharkiv region with an updated suspicion. The suspicion did NOT mention the use of the car, which the SBI presented as illegal. I would like to remind you that the SBI lied in its official communication that they had served me with a suspicion for using that (20-year-old) car. And for a year, the OP's TG channels threw mud at me, as if I had stolen that car from wounded soldiers right from the trench," he said.

According to Shabunin, Zelenskyy's Sukhachev deliberately misled journalists about him.

"Just like Zelenskyy's Maliuk does about the NABU detectives locked up in the pre-trial detention centre. Or how Yermak tried to lie to young people. And if Zelenskyy's officials are constantly lying in the field of justice, aren't they doing the same thing, for example, in the defence sector?" - summed up the AntAC Head of the Board.

On 13 August, the AntAC reported that the SBI was preparing an updated suspicion against Shabunin.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitaliy Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.