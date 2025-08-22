Case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov: appeal against preventive measure to be considered on 25 August

On 25 August, the Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal against the preventive measure imposed on NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained by the SSU on suspicion of high treason.

This was announced on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the AntAC, according to Censor.NET.

"That is why today Zelensky's henchmen issued a mixture of lies and provocations about 'the organisation of illegal business, which was carried out by the NABU official himself, while his father mostly carried out his instructions'. If what the political SSU has released today is true, I suggest that Zelenskyy's security forces insist on an OPEN appeal hearing on Monday. Justify your 'evidence' in an OPEN court hearing, not in press releases," he said.

Shabunin recalled that Magamedrasulov participated in documenting the case of Tymur Mindich.

"That is why they are catching up with him in a demonstrative manner. They closed him down during 50 searches, with which Zelenskyy was preparing the ground for his law on the destruction of NABU/SAPO. I urge journalists to follow this case. It will clearly show the extent to which Zelenskyy's security forces have gone to protect the president's friends.

I would like to emphasise that the political SSU is increasingly turning into the early FSB: both in its goals and methods," he added.

The court hearing will take place on 25 August at 12:40 p.m. at the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

As a reminder, on 22 August, the SSU released additional materials.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

