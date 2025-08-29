Hungary refused to back EU statement condemning Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

Hungary was the only one of the EU’s 27 member states that did not sign a statement by the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, condemning Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv on August 28.

This was confirmed in the joint EU statement, Censor.NET reports.

In the document, EU representatives condemned Russia’s attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling it "a deliberate escalation and an undermining of efforts for peace."

The statement also noted that the offices of the European Union Representation and the British Council were damaged during the strike, underscoring "the reckless nature of Russia’s actions and its disregard for international law."

Read more: Szijjártó: Ukraine may resort to "darkest provocations" to drag Hungary into war

"Deliberate attacks against civilians and non-military objects are war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators, and accomplices of these grave violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable," the statement emphasized.

The EU pledged to continue and step up its comprehensive support for Ukraine, including accelerating work on the 19th sanctions package.

The document was signed by all 26 EU members except Hungary. The United Kingdom also joined the statement.

Read more: Kellogg: Russia’s egregious attacks on Ukraine threaten peace that Trump is pursuing

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

Read more: Putin trying to intimidate countries that support Ukraine, - The Telegraph