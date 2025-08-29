Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó once again criticized Ukraine’s strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which his country receives Russian oil.

Szijjártó said Ukraine’s actions pose a threat to Hungary’s energy security and effectively "attack its sovereignty."

According to the minister, strikes on Druzhba harm not Russia but primarily Hungary and Slovakia. He also suggested Ukraine could resort to "the darkest provocations" in an attempt to draw Budapest into the war.

"If someone attacks Hungary’s energy supply security, they attack Hungary’s sovereignty. And if someone does that, they must be prepared for consequences," the foreign minister stressed.

Later, the commander of Ukraine’s Drone Systems Forces, Magyar, commented on the Hungarian government’s ban.

Background

On the morning of August 18, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian drones struck the Nikolskoye pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region.

The strike caused a fire at the facility, and pumping through the Druzhba main pipeline was completely halted for almost two days. However, late on Wednesday, August 20, Russia resumed oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline.

Later, on the evening of August 21, Ukraine’s Drone Systems Forces carried out another strike on the Unecha pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region — one of the largest hubs of the Druzhba pipeline.

As a result of the strike, Russian oil supplies to Hungary were again suspended. On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, citing Russian officials, said that it would take at least five days this time to restore the pipeline’s operations.

