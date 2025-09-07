32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son were killed in Russian attack on Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

A 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son were killed in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police.

"2 dead and 16 injured as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, including police officers," the statement said.

It is noted that destruction was recorded in Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi and Pechersk districts of the capital.

Sviatoshynskyi district. A 9-storey residential building (from 4 to 8 floors) was partially destroyed. Rescuers pulled out the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son from the rubble. Three high-rise buildings also caught fire, and cars and warehouses burned down.

See more: Government building was damaged by enemy attack, and there is currently fire there, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Two patrol policemen who were responding to a call were injured and hospitalised.

Darnytskyi district. A fire broke out on the 3-4 floors of a five-storey residential building, partially destroying the third floor.

Pechersk district. The roof of an administrative building was damaged.

Police, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Search and rescue operations and documentation of the consequences of another Russian war crime are ongoing.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact that the Russian military committed a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the attorney general

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.