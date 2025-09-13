Zelenskyy on Russian drones over Poland: I do not believe that NATO has failed, but strong responses are needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said regarding the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones that he did not believe NATO had failed, but emphasized the need for "strong responses."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

"Regarding Russian drones over Poland: I do not believe that NATO has failed. Wherever there is NATO, there is no war. But when there are such signals today, we must respond. We are not saying that NATO needs to use this or that weapon. No one wants the war to expand, and we are not a NATO member," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that strong responses are needed, such as providing Ukraine with the appropriate weapons that were originally requested.

"Why? Because there are drones flying, and Ukrainians cannot shoot them down, and some of the drones are flying into NATO territory. So "we will then give the Ukrainians the weapons that will reach them-not the drones, but the factories where these drones are produced." This is not about NATO. This is about Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.