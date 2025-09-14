Nawrocki authorizes NATO troops to stay in country as part of Operation Eastern Sentinel

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed a decision allowing foreign military forces to remain in the country.

This was reported by the National Security Bureau on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki signed a resolution that allows foreign military forces from North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states to remain in Poland," the post says.

As a reminder, NATO launched the Eastern Sentinel mission to strengthen its positions along the eastern flank of the Alliance. This is a response to the Russian drone attack on Poland and the threat from Russia.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.