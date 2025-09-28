Polish Embassy in Kyiv damaged by Russian shelling

A massive Russian missile strike on the night of September 28 damaged the Polish embassy in Ukraine, located in Kyiv.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński in a comment to RMF FM, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, "a rocket component or a small-caliber rocket" fell on the roof of the consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv and pierced the ceiling.

"The rocket landed in the kitchen. No one was injured," he added.

A spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry said that a preliminary assessment of the damage had already been carried out and that it was "not significant."

The incident will not affect the work of the Polish embassy, and on Monday the consular section in Kyiv will operate as usual, Wronski added.

Massive strike by the Russian Federation on September 28

We remind you that on the night of September 28, Russian occupiers attacked a number of Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles. In particular, as a result of the strike on Kyiv, 14 people were wounded and four were killed, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Kyiv, the Russians also damaged the Institute of Cardiology, where they found the bodies of two dead people. In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region, where 27 people were wounded.

Zaporizhzhia was also hit by Russian shelling. More than 30 people were injured in the attack, including three children.

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region with strike drones. Two people were wounded.

In the Odesa region, Russian occupiers struck a wine factory, destroying a workshop and a warehouse of finished products.

According to the Air Force, the Russian army launched various types of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 611 targets. A total of 643 air attack weapons were used.