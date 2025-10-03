Would-be assassin of Andrii Parubii acted on orders of Russian intelligence. Suspect’s charge was upgraded – SSU

The suspect in the attempted murder of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker and MP Andrii Parubii has had the charges against him reclassified. He is now accused of state treason committed on the orders of Russian intelligence services.

According to case files, more than a year ago the suspect, who was living in Lviv, was recruited by Russian intelligence operatives. Since then, he had been receiving hostile assignments and reporting back to the enemy on their execution.

"In particular, he initially monitored and passed on to the Russians the locations of Defense Forces, as well as attempting to establish the timing and routes of fuel rail convoys. After testing the agent’s readiness to carry out a ‘more complex’ task, Russian intelligence instructed him to assassinate Andrii Parubii and financed preparations for the crime," the SSU said.

The SBU says that in order to fulfil the "order" of the aggressor state, the attacker tracked the MP's daily schedule and routes. At the same time, according to the investigation, the killer was preparing a plan to escape abroad after the murder.

However, law enforcement officers prevented his departure and detained the suspect in Khmelnytskyi region, from where he planned to illegally leave Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the murder of Andrii Parubii was classified under Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a member of the Ukrainian parliament committed in connection with his public activity).

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

