At night enemy attacked with "Iskander-M/KN-23" missiles and drones. Air defense forces destroyed 38 UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of October 20, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 60 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs, as well as other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

It is noted that the enemy launched ballistic missiles from the TOT of Crimea, and drones from a number of directions:

Millerovo;

Oryol;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Cape Chauda – TOT of Crimea.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

As of 09:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 38 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Three ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

"The enemy attack is ongoing in the airspace with several UAVs," the military said.

Consequences of the enemy strike

Late in the evening on October 19 and after midnight, a series of explosions rocked the Odesa region. Russian troops launched a combined strike on the region, using Shahed-type strike drones and ballistic weapons.

Russian occupiers also struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region. Due to the attack in the Nizhyn district, about 2,700 subscribers were left without electricity.

The shelling damaged the railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction, and some trains are running with delays.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones.

