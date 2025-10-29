High Anti-Corruption Court extends obligations for former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa

On Wednesday, October 29, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of procedural obligations imposed on Tetiana Krupa, former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC).

This was reported in a statement by the High Anti-Corruption Court, according to Censor.NET.

Which obligations were extended for Krupa?

According to the court decision, the investigative judge extended the following obligations for Krupa:

not to leave the Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

to inform the investigator, prosecutor, or court of any change of residence;

to surrender her passport for traveling abroad and any other documents permitting departure from or entry into Ukraine, except for her domestic passport.

The ruling takes effect immediately upon its announcement.

Read more: UAH 20 million bail posted for former Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Tetiana Krupa – SAPO

Tetiana Krupa`s case

Read more: Former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa remains in custody