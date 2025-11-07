Family of Deputy Prosecutor General Vdovychenko holds Russian passports and runs business in Crimea – AntAC

Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, appointed by Ruslan Kravchenko in June 2025, has direct family ties to Russia. Her brother betrayed Ukraine, while her father runs a business in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was revealed in an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), Censor.NET reports.

The report notes that it is this deputy who signs procedural documents in the fabricated criminal case against Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, accused of aiding Russia.

AntAC analysts reviewed data from Russian and Ukrainian registries, as well as their own sources.

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Vdovychenko’s brother and his service for Russia

According to the investigation, the deputy prosecutor general’s maiden name is Levandovska. She was registered in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

At the same address, Oleksandr Serhiiovych Levandovskyi was also registered. This man is her brother.

On January 15, 2014, Oleksandr Levandovskyi received a 50-square-meter apartment in Feodosia from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. But a month later, after Russia’s occupation of Crimea, he betrayed his oath to the Ukrainian people and joined the enemy.

On April 4, 2014, he obtained a Russian passport, which remains valid.

After the occupation of Crimea, Oleksandr Levandovskyi began receiving income from the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Russia’s Central Military District. In 2019, the website of the Irkutsk branch of the Russian Prosecutor’s University published a report on a "Prosecutorial Oversight" roundtable attended by Russian prosecution officials. Among participants, Oleksandr Serhiiovych Levandovskyi, identified as deputy military prosecutor of the Ufa Garrison in the Central Military District (Bashkortostan, Russia).

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Screenshot of the news on the website of the Irkutsk branch of the Russian Prosecutor’s University

Father of Mariia Vdovychenko holds a Russian passport and owns a hotel in occupied Crimea

According to Vdovychenko’s asset declarations (2019–2021), she and her daughters used a house in Kryukivshchyna village, Kyiv region, free of charge. The property belonged to Serhii Volodymyrovych Levandovskyi.

Vdovychenko also declared the right to drive a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque owned by Serhii Levandovskyi — her biological father.

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Serhii Levandovskyi — father of Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko

Vdovychenko stated in her asset declarations that Serhii Levandovskyi holds Ukrainian citizenship. However, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, he also possesses a valid Russian passport.

Serhii Levandovskyi also owns a business in occupied Crimea — he holds a 25% stake in the Russian company LLC Kamelia-Kafa.

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Hotel "Kamelia-Kafa" in occupied Koktebel, co-owned by Serhii Levandovskyi

Serhii Levandovskyi also owns other businesses on the occupied peninsula that have been re-registered under Russian law.

Vdovychenko’s second brother also held a Russian passport

At the same address in Chuhuiv as Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, née Levandovska, Volodymyr Serhiiovych Levandovskyi was also registered. He is her elder brother.

Volodymyr Levandovskyi, brother of Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko

According to the State Register of Property Rights, Volodymyr Levandovskyi received an apartment in Feodosia from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on the same day as his brother Oleksandr — January 15, 2014 — and later privatized it.

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According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Volodymyr Levandovskyi obtained a Russian passport on April 9, 2014, after the occupation of Crimea. The deputy prosecutor general’s brother’s Russian document is likely no longer valid.

However, the Unified State Register of Court Decisions contains a ruling suggesting that Volodymyr Levandovskyi’s family lived under occupation for some time.

On December 10, 2014, Volodymyr Levandovskyi was appointed military commissar of the Kominternivskyi District Military Commissariat in Kharkiv. In 2018, he appeared on social media as the military commissar of the Mariupol Joint City Military Commissariat, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Later, according to asset declarations, Volodymyr worked in various territorial recruitment centers and left his position in 2025, serving as a senior inspector with the National Police.

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Deputy Prosecutor General’s half-brother also found to hold a Russian passport

Sources of the Anti-Corruption Action Center claim that Mariia Vdovychenko has a half-brother named Stanislav Volodymyrovych Romenskoi.

According to YouControl data, a person with that name works in Ukraine as an assistant to lawyer Olena Shapoval. However, on May 10, 2018, Stanislav Romenskoi obtained a Russian passport.

The validity of this passport is confirmed by the Russian tax service’s online verification system.

Stanislav Romenskoi appears in Mariia Vdovychenko’s asset declarations for 2022 and 2023, where she lists him as a Ukrainian citizen.

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Half-brother’s property

According to Vdovychenko’s declarations, she rented an 80.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv from her half-brother.

According to AntAC, the property is located in the elite residential complex Busov Hill in Kyiv’s Pechersk district — one of the most expensive developments in the capital. Stanislav Romenskoi purchased the apartment there on January 20, 2022.

Busov Hill residential complex in Kyiv

According to real estate agencies (1, 2, 3 4), renting an apartment of this size in the same complex costs between $2,100 and $3,500 per month. Apartments in Busov Hill of a similar size to that of the deputy prosecutor general’s half-brother are listed for $232,000 unfurnished and $310,000 renovated.

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Conclusion

Thus, Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General under Ruslan Kravchenko, Mariia Vdovychenko, comes from a family where:

one brother, a traitor, serves in the Russian military prosecutor’s office,

her father owns a business in Crimea,

her half-brother holds a Russian passport and owns a luxury apartment in Kyiv,

another brother also once held a Russian passport.

Nevertheless, it is Vdovychenko who signs the procedural documents in the case against NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, accused of "aiding Russia."

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