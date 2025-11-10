Rada registers resolutions to dismiss Halushchenko and Hrynchuk
On Monday, 10 November, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolutions calling for the dismissal of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and former energy chief, now Justice Minister, Herman Halushchenko.
Resolutions No. 14200 and No. 14201 have been published on the parliament’s official website, Censor.NET reports.
The initiator of both resolutions is Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party.
"Two of my draft resolutions have been registered in parliament, to dismiss Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from their positions as Ministers of Justice and Energy. The next parliamentary session is scheduled for 18 November," the MP wrote on Facebook.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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