Rada registers resolutions to dismiss Halushchenko and Hrynchuk

On Monday, 10 November, the Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolutions calling for the dismissal of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and former energy chief, now Justice Minister, Herman Halushchenko.

Resolutions No. 14200 and No. 14201 have been published on the parliament’s official website, Censor.NET reports.

The initiator of both resolutions is Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party.

"Two of my draft resolutions have been registered in parliament, to dismiss Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from their positions as Ministers of Justice and Energy. The next parliamentary session is scheduled for 18 November," the MP wrote on Facebook.

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