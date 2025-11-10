MP Yelyzaveta Bohutska from Servant of the People, against the backdrop of the NABU and SAPO probe into an energy-sector corruption scheme, criticized pro-Poroshenko bloggers and journalists for allegedly spreading unverified information to discredit President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In her post, the MP called "sowing distrust in the president" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s last hope of breaking Ukraine from within. She accused Ukrainian bloggers and media of unwittingly playing into the enemy’s hands by spreading baseless accusations against the authorities — "if they need to take Zelenskyy down today."

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Bohutska mentioned, in particular, Russian propagandist Yulia Latynina and former Presidential Office adviser Oleksii Arestovych, whom, she said, some "anti-corruption activists" support while trying to narrow responsibility for corrupt practices to Zelenskyy alone.

On the suspects in the NABU investigation

She also declined to comment on the suspects in the Energoatom corruption case and the anti-corruption agencies’ "Midas" operation.

The MP criticized the practice of publishing unverified "insider" claims and stressed that many bloggers and journalists never apologize for the reputations they damage.

"I don’t know them, and I’m not interested in ‘assumptions’ that suddenly turn into facts two sentences later. First they’re unverified; two more sentences and they’re practically ironclad (still based solely on conjecture). And it’s all ‘insider information’ or ‘personal sources’ that are never disclosed. Sorry, by the same logic I could call any of these bloggers a ‘Russian scumbag’ because ‘according to my information,’ which I won’t reveal, that’s how it is… Some of our so-called law-enforcement (journalists, bloggers) have never once publicly apologized to someone whose business, relationships, and reputation they destroyed — even after admitting they found nothing indicating any guilt," the Servant of the People MP asserted.

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Background

Read more: NABU conducts searches at home of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95," - media