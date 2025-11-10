"Putin is sowing distrust in Zelenskyy through Ukrainian bloggers and media," says Servant of the People MP Bohutska
MP Yelyzaveta Bohutska from Servant of the People, against the backdrop of the NABU and SAPO probe into an energy-sector corruption scheme, criticized pro-Poroshenko bloggers and journalists for allegedly spreading unverified information to discredit President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
She wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
In her post, the MP called "sowing distrust in the president" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s last hope of breaking Ukraine from within. She accused Ukrainian bloggers and media of unwittingly playing into the enemy’s hands by spreading baseless accusations against the authorities — "if they need to take Zelenskyy down today."
Bohutska mentioned, in particular, Russian propagandist Yulia Latynina and former Presidential Office adviser Oleksii Arestovych, whom, she said, some "anti-corruption activists" support while trying to narrow responsibility for corrupt practices to Zelenskyy alone.
On the suspects in the NABU investigation
She also declined to comment on the suspects in the Energoatom corruption case and the anti-corruption agencies’ "Midas" operation.
The MP criticized the practice of publishing unverified "insider" claims and stressed that many bloggers and journalists never apologize for the reputations they damage.
"I don’t know them, and I’m not interested in ‘assumptions’ that suddenly turn into facts two sentences later. First they’re unverified; two more sentences and they’re practically ironclad (still based solely on conjecture). And it’s all ‘insider information’ or ‘personal sources’ that are never disclosed. Sorry, by the same logic I could call any of these bloggers a ‘Russian scumbag’ because ‘according to my information,’ which I won’t reveal, that’s how it is… Some of our so-called law-enforcement (journalists, bloggers) have never once publicly apologized to someone whose business, relationships, and reputation they destroyed — even after admitting they found nothing indicating any guilt," the Servant of the People MP asserted.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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