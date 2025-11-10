"I knew nothing about criminal case involving Mindich," says SAPO deputy chief Syniuk

Deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Andrii Syniuk denies having any knowledge of the case involving Timur Mindich beyond what was reported online.

He stated this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Syniuk denied sharing any materials related to the Mindich case or the Energoatom investigation with anyone.

According to the SAPO deputy chief, he was not aware of the details of the Mindich case itself.

"I only knew what was written in the media. I was not aware of any details," he said.

Read more: President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach also asked Syniuk whether he had met with individuals connected to the President’s Office, the Prosecutor General’s Office, or Timur Mindich.

"Absolutely not... at least I’m not aware of anyone being connected to Timur Mindich, that’s 100%... I meet with many people, representatives of other law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and some personal contacts but no one ever asked me about Timur Mindich, and I never told anyone anything about him. I assure you, I knew nothing about Mindich in relation to any criminal proceedings," he said.

Syniuk said he learned about today’s searches in the energy corruption case from online sources.

According to Syniuk, he did not "leak" any information about the searches that could have enabled Mindich to leave the country before the investigative actions took place.

Earlier, media outlets published an investigation suggesting that SAPO deputy chief Andrii Syniuk might have been involved in leaking materials or details of cases linked to Timur Mindich.

Read more: Tsukerman brothers, who were leading "financial part" at Mindich, urgently left Ukraine, - Zhelezniak

Background

Read more: NABU conducts searches at home of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95," - media