Excluding some issues from US "peace plan" is important for its advancement - Wadephul
Negotiations between the US and Ukraine on a "peace plan" are an intermediate stage.
This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a press conference, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.
"We consider the fact that all issues relating to the European Union, Europe, and above all NATO were initially excluded from the list of topics for discussion to be an important intermediate stage in the Geneva negotiations.
Not because we don't want to discuss them, but because we insist that we, as Europeans or as NATO, must be involved in such matters," explained Wadephul.
According to the minister, these are two different sets of issues that should be discussed separately.
On the one hand, Ukraine must begin negotiations with Russia and reach an agreement on certain points. On the other hand, Europeans, EU members, must be able to discuss and decide on those points that concern them, he added.
The Foreign Minister welcomed the US negotiations with Ukraine and the planned talks between the US and Russia.
He also reiterated that "the starting point for aggression is and remains Putin, who must show willingness to compromise if he is truly interested in long-term peace." Now, the minister stressed, is the time to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war as quickly as possible.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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