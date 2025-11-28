Excluding some issues from US "peace plan" is important for its advancement - Wadephul

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine on a "peace plan" are an intermediate stage.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a press conference, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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"We consider the fact that all issues relating to the European Union, Europe, and above all NATO were initially excluded from the list of topics for discussion to be an important intermediate stage in the Geneva negotiations.

Not because we don't want to discuss them, but because we insist that we, as Europeans or as NATO, must be involved in such matters," explained Wadephul.

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According to the minister, these are two different sets of issues that should be discussed separately.

On the one hand, Ukraine must begin negotiations with Russia and reach an agreement on certain points. On the other hand, Europeans, EU members, must be able to discuss and decide on those points that concern them, he added.

Read more: US conveyed to Russia parameters of "peace plan" agreed in Geneva, - Peskov

The Foreign Minister welcomed the US negotiations with Ukraine and the planned talks between the US and Russia.

He also reiterated that "the starting point for aggression is and remains Putin, who must show willingness to compromise if he is truly interested in long-term peace." Now, the minister stressed, is the time to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war as quickly as possible.

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US peace plan