Zelenskyy was my friend before this job, and I will remember him after it, - Yermak

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak said he does not hold a grudge against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his dismissal and stressed that he would not approve anything that contradicts Ukraine's interests.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to UP, Yermak made this statement in a comment to the Financial Times.

The publication notes that on Saturday, Yermak stated that he does not hold a grudge against Zelenskyy.

"He (Zelenskyy – ed.) was my friend before this job, and I will remember him after it," he said.

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian delegation under his leadership in Geneva managed to achieve a revision of the initial version of the US "peace plan."

"The delegation under my leadership in Geneva, together with our American partners, managed to ensure that the 28-point document no longer exists," he said, referring to the revised "peace plan," which is now more acceptable to Kyiv.

"There are still a few difficult points that need to be agreed upon, and I believe that this is possible," he added.

Yermak is convinced that "in any case, despite the pressure, the president will not sign or approve anything that contradicts Ukraine's interests."

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