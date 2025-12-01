Trump: "There is good chance we can make deal, but corruption situation in Ukraine is not helpful"
US President Donald Trump said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine. However, he added that "the corruption situation in Ukraine is not helpful."
He told reporters aboard Air Force One, CNN reports, according to Censor.NET.
There is a chance of reaching a deal
According to Trump, negotiations "going along, and are going along well."
"We want to stop people from being killed," he said.
The White House chief said he had spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff after their talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida.
"I’ve spoken to them and they’re doing well. Ukraine’s got some difficult problems, but I think Russia would like to see it (war, - ed.) end,"
When asked by journalists what he meant by "difficult problems," Trump replied:
"We have a corruption situation going on, which is not helpful."
Finally, he reiterated that "there is a good chance we can make a deal."
Negotiations in Florida
- Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, together with his team, were already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the US and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Axios wrote that on Sunday, 30 November, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami: territory and security guarantees.
- It was later reported that negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting between the American and Ukrainian delegations, which took place on 30 November in Florida, productive. At the same time, he noted that much work still needs to be done.
- The head of the Ukrainian delegation, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, called the talks with the US delegation in Florida "difficult but productive."
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