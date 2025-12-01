Trump: "There is good chance we can make deal, but corruption situation in Ukraine is not helpful"

US President Donald Trump said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine. However, he added that "the corruption situation in Ukraine is not helpful."

He told reporters aboard Air Force One, CNN reports, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There is a chance of reaching a deal

According to Trump, negotiations "going along, and are going along well."

"We want to stop people from being killed," he said.

The White House chief said he had spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff after their talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida.

"I’ve spoken to them and they’re doing well. Ukraine’s got some difficult problems, but I think Russia would like to see it (war, - ed.) end,"

When asked by journalists what he meant by "difficult problems," Trump replied:

"We have a corruption situation going on, which is not helpful."

Finally, he reiterated that "there is a good chance we can make a deal."

Read more: Rubio on talks in Florida: Productive meeting, but there is still lot of work ahead

Negotiations in Florida

Read more: Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December