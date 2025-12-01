US ’very optimistic’ in assessing chances of deal to end war in Ukraine – White House

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The administration of US President Donald Trump is "very optimistic" about the negotiation process to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this at a press briefing in Washington, Censor.NET reports.

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Assessing the Miami talks

She was asked how close the parties to the talks had come to a peace deal on Ukraine. "I think the administration is very optimistic," she replied.

Leavitt noted that the US team – including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – "really want this war to end."

Read more: "Coalition of willing" finalises security guarantees for Ukraine – Macron

In this context, the White House referred to "good talks" with the Ukrainian delegation held in Florida the day before.

Witkoff’s visit to Moscow

"Now, of course, Special Envoy Witkoff is heading to Russia. This is a kind of shuttle diplomacy you are seeing from this administration, where we talk to both sides on an equal footing," Leavitt said.

According to her, the points of the "peace plan" have been put down on paper and carefully coordinated.

"As for the details, I will leave it to the negotiators to negotiate, but we feel quite good about it and we hope this war will finally come to an end," the White House spokesperson concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace talks: ’Right now, these are special days when lot can change’

Talks in Florida

Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Florida talks mainly focused on post-war borders – Axios