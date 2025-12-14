Remains of unknown drone were found in Poland near border with Belarus

On Sunday, December 14, in the village of Żelizna in the Lublin Province of Poland, a man discovered the remains of an unknown drone while walking in the forest.

This was reported on social media by the Lublin Province Police, according to Censor.NET.

What Polish law enforcement officials said

"Today, at around 1 p.m. in Żelizna, a man walking in the woods noticed parts of an object resembling a drone. Police officers are guarding the area. We have notified the relevant services, in particular the Military Police in Biała Podlaska and the District Prosecutor's Office in Radzyń Podlaski," the statement said.

The village of Żelizna is located about 55 kilometers from the border between Belarus and Poland.

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