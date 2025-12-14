1 340 8
Remains of unknown drone were found in Poland near border with Belarus
On Sunday, December 14, in the village of Żelizna in the Lublin Province of Poland, a man discovered the remains of an unknown drone while walking in the forest.
This was reported on social media by the Lublin Province Police, according to Censor.NET.
What Polish law enforcement officials said
"Today, at around 1 p.m. in Żelizna, a man walking in the woods noticed parts of an object resembling a drone. Police officers are guarding the area. We have notified the relevant services, in particular the Military Police in Biała Podlaska and the District Prosecutor's Office in Radzyń Podlaski," the statement said.
The village of Żelizna is located about 55 kilometers from the border between Belarus and Poland.
Russian drones in Poland
- We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian Air Force stated that on the night of September 10, during a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, at least eight Russian UAVs flew into Poland.
- It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.
- Prime Minister Tusk stated that 19 targets flew into Poland, 4 UAVs were shot down.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish targets. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones flying into Polish territory.
- A number of foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials have responded to this incident, including Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- The number of Russian drones recorded crossing the Polish border on the night of September 10 has risen to 21.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on September 10, 92 Russian drones flew to Poland, and Ukraine shot down some of them over its territory.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password