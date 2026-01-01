Kyiv to name central street after Parubii
Kyiv will name a street after MP and former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, who was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The initiative was supported by 57% of participants in a public poll on the Kyiv Digital portal and app.
The European Solidarity Party’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Where the street will be
It is a section along Mariinskyi Park — from Hrushevskyi Street to Parkova Road.
Marina Poroshenko, European Solidarity’s leader in the Kyiv City Council, said the street name would be a symbol of gratitude to Andrii Parubii.
"His work is an example of service to the state, responsibility and devotion to Ukraine. I am convinced that a street name in the very center of Kyiv will become a symbol of memory, gratitude and respect for Andrii and for those who stood up to defend our freedom and statehood," Maryna Poroshenko wrote.
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also supported the initiative. He thanked everyone who took part in the poll:
"Sincere thanks to everyone who voted in favor. This will be a worthy tribute to Andriy’s memory — a true Hero of Ukraine."
The murder of Andrii Parubii
As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.
On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.
On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.
The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.
On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password