Kyiv to name central street after Parubii

Kyiv will name a street after MP and former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, who was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The initiative was supported by 57% of participants in a public poll on the Kyiv Digital portal and app.

The European Solidarity Party’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Where the street will be

It is a section along Mariinskyi Park — from Hrushevskyi Street to Parkova Road.

Marina Poroshenko, European Solidarity’s leader in the Kyiv City Council, said the street name would be a symbol of gratitude to Andrii Parubii.

Watch more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder was passing information about AFU facilities to Russians, - Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

"His work is an example of service to the state, responsibility and devotion to Ukraine. I am convinced that a street name in the very center of Kyiv will become a symbol of memory, gratitude and respect for Andrii and for those who stood up to defend our freedom and statehood," Maryna Poroshenko wrote.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also supported the initiative. He thanked everyone who took part in the poll:

"Sincere thanks to everyone who voted in favor. This will be a worthy tribute to Andriy’s memory — a true Hero of Ukraine."

Read more: Would-be assassin of Andrii Parubii acted on orders of Russian intelligence. Suspect’s charge was upgraded – SSU

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was notified of being suspected of Parubii's murder.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

Read more: Weapon used to kill Andrii Parubii has been found. Stselnikov worked for Russian special services. PHOTOS