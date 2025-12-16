Weapon used to kill Andrii Parubii has been found. Stselnikov worked for Russian special services. PHOTOS

New details have emerged in the case of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and MP Andrii Parubii.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

During the investigation and joint operational measures, the pistol used to kill Parubii was found and seized.

It was this weapon that the suspect Stselnikov tried to hide in a specially equipped "cache".

Watch more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder was passing information about AFU facilities to Russians, - Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

New evidence was also obtained proving that the suspect committed not only intentional murder, but also a series of serious crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security.

In this regard, the suspect's actions were additionally classified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason, and Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: justification and glorification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Would-be assassin of Andrii Parubii acted on orders of Russian intelligence. Suspect’s charge was upgraded – SSU

Working for the Russian special services

The investigation established that the suspect passed information to the enemy about the location and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and provided intelligence materials for the coordination of sabotage activities.

There is also documented evidence of public justification of the Russian Federation's aggression, glorification of the actions of the aggressor state, and denial of the fact of the war that began in 2014.

The suspect was previously charged with crimes under Part 1 of Article 263 and Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He had been purposefully preparing for the murder for a long time - collecting information about the routes and whereabouts of the MP, obtaining firearms from his handlers in the Russian Federation, and on 30 August, he murdered Parubii.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Rada appealed to Zelenskyy to award Parubii title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)

According to the SSU, during the investigation, a video was obtained showing the killer setting up a hiding place with a pistol in a forest area and "reporting" this to his handler in Russia.







The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served with a notice of suspicion in the murder of Parubii.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

Watch more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder had been justifying Russia even before his son disappeared on front line, - media. VIDEO