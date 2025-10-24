Suspect in Parubii’s murder was passing information about AFU facilities to Russians, - Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

Mykhailo Stselnikov, a suspect in the murder of former Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, was passing photos of the location of the Defence Forces facilities to the Russians.

This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office Mykola Meret in a commentary to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"The location of the echelons with fuel, which he sent to the curator. We are not saying that this is a risk, we are saying that this is an established fact. That is why he was charged with Article 111 (high treason) after we had examined the phones," he said.

Why wasn't there a notice of suspicion of high treason initially?

Meret explained that at the initial stage, the phone was not examined.

"We couldn't say that there was a suspicion that he had committed high treason. But 3 days after the arrest, we served him with an additional suspicion," he added.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August 2025, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

On 1 September, a 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served with a notice of suspicion in the murder of Parubii.

The suspect in Parubii's murder pleaded guilty in a conversation with journalists.

On 2 September, a court in Lviv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, Mykhailo Stselnikov.

