Key areas of governance in Venezuela will be led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio until a safe and lawful transition of power takes place in the country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The US official said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been a vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez throughout his political career, will effectively take on a leading role in managing Venezuela.

It is noted that there is currently no clear plan for the deployment of US troops or administration in Venezuela. But Trump has made it clear that he is paying close attention to the country's oil industry.

Read more: Budrys recalled that Maduro regime supported Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

What preceded it?