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Rubio to play leading role in Venezuela’s governance - Bloomberg
Key areas of governance in Venezuela will be led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio until a safe and lawful transition of power takes place in the country.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.
The US official said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been a vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez throughout his political career, will effectively take on a leading role in managing Venezuela.
It is noted that there is currently no clear plan for the deployment of US troops or administration in Venezuela. But Trump has made it clear that he is paying close attention to the country's oil industry.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
- CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.
- Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
- In addition, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would continue to manage Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power."
- The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Venezuela has ruled that during Nicolas Maduro's absence, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will perform the duties of head of state.
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