Meloni says Europe should restore direct dialogue with Russia to end war in Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Europe should restore direct communication with Moscow in order to have real leverage over negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
La Stampa and ANSA reported this, Censor.NET says.
Meloni backed French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of restoring direct dialogue with Russia. According to the prime minister, without such communication, Europe’s influence over the course of negotiations will be limited.
"On this, I think Macron is right. I believe it is time for Europe to talk to Russia, otherwise our influence will be limited. But the question is who should do it. We must not act chaotically, otherwise we will play into Putin’s hands," Giorgia Meloni said.
She also stressed that it is too early to discuss a possible return of Russia to the Group of Eight, from which it was expelled after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Background
- French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must find its own way of direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on U.S. mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
- In addition, the United States proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
- For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining U.S. participation in the "peace talks."
- At the same time, Russia said there is currently no talk of a possible trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password