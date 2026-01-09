Meloni says Europe should restore direct dialogue with Russia to end war in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Europe should restore direct communication with Moscow in order to have real leverage over negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

La Stampa and ANSA reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Meloni backed French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of restoring direct dialogue with Russia. According to the prime minister, without such communication, Europe’s influence over the course of negotiations will be limited.

"On this, I think Macron is right. I believe it is time for Europe to talk to Russia, otherwise our influence will be limited. But the question is who should do it. We must not act chaotically, otherwise we will play into Putin’s hands," Giorgia Meloni said.

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She also stressed that it is too early to discuss a possible return of Russia to the Group of Eight, from which it was expelled after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Background

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