Verkhovna Rada defense committee backs Shmyhal’s dismissal as defense minister

The Verkhovna Rada committee on defense supported the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine’s defense minister.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Eight MPs supported the decision. Six lawmakers voted against it.

Personnel changes

Read more: Office of President has named Denys Maslov, member of parliament from Servant of People party, as candidate for post of Minister of Justice