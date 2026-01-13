Zelenskyy appoints Yaroslav Merezhko as deputy head of SSU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yaroslav Merezhko as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The relevant decree No. 47/2026 was published on the president’s website on January 13, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Appoint MEREZHKO Yaroslav Viktorovych as Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document says.

The text does not specify what exactly Merezhko will be responsible for in his post at the SBU.

Read more: Maliuk summed up work of SSU: "I am leaving with my head held high."

As a reminder, on January 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Rudnytskyi from the post of head of the Volyn Regional State Administration and appointed him as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Maliuk's dismissal

On 5 January, MP Goncharenko announced that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his position as head of the SSU.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.

On 9 January, the Rada received a submission from Zelenskyy to dismiss Maliuk.

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supported Maliuk’s dismissal from post of head of SSU