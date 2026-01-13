Maliuk summed up work of SSU: "I am leaving with my head held high."

Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk summed up the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in his column for Channel 24, talking about the most high-profile special operations and the results of the fight against the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Channel 24.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Maliuk noted that since he took over the SSU, "the service has been continuously striking the aggressor - on land, in the air, on water and even underwater." He stressed that thanks to the SSU, the Ukrainian word "cotton" has taken on a new meaning: "It burned, burns and will continue to burn until the Russians stop the war against Ukraine."

He named the following as the main achievements:

Special operation "Spider Web" against Russia's strategic aviation;

three effective strikes on the Crimean Bridge;

the destruction of 11 Russian ships by Sea Baby naval drones and Sub Sea Baby underwater drones;

destruction of over 2,200 enemy tanks, 3,979 armoured vehicles, 4,276 artillery systems, 310 MLRS, 649 air defence systems and 885 electronic warfare/electronic countermeasure systems;

capture of 102 Russian servicemen in a combined drone and assault operation in Kursk;

128 agent networks and about 3,000 traitors were identified on the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supported Fedorov’s resignation from Ministry of Digital Transformation

Maliuk also highlighted the SSU's work in neutralising FSB agents in cassocks and purging the service of unscrupulous employees.

"I am leaving with my head held high and I know that I can look people straight in the eye," he said, adding that the duties of the head of the service will be taken over by the head of Alfa, Yevhenii Khmara.

What preceded this?

On 12 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defence did not support the President's proposal to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk.

On 13 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee reviewed its decision and supported the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of SSU head.

Maliuk's dismissal