61 enemy UAVs out of 82 have been destroyed, with hits in 13 locations, - Air Force.
On the night of 15 January (from 7 p.m. on 14 January), Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 82 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
What is known?
As noted, the enemy attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, RF, Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
It is reported that about 60 of the 82 strike UAVs were "shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
Work of air defence
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m. air defence forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.
Twenty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.
"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please keep to the safety rules!" the message reads.
What preceded it?
- We remind you that on the morning of 15 January, explosions were heard in Lviv during an air raid alert. An enemy drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument.
- In Kyiv, debris from a Russian UAV hit a 15-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district.
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