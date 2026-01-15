61 enemy UAVs out of 82 have been destroyed, with hits in 13 locations, - Air Force.

On the night of 15 January (from 7 p.m. on 14 January), Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 82 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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What is known?

As noted, the enemy attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, RF, Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

It is reported that about 60 of the 82 strike UAVs were "shaheds".

Watch more: Air defense forces down all 10 of 10 enemy jet-powered drones heading for Kyiv. VIDEO

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Work of air defence

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m. air defence forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.

Twenty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.

Read more: Russia launched 113 UAVs and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 90 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please keep to the safety rules!" the message reads.

What preceded it?