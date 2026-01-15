Reports of no heat, water or electricity can be made via 112 line, Klymenko says

The 112 line is operating in a mode for receiving reports about the absence of heat, water, and electricity supply.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We have brought in additional operators to promptly process not only calls to emergency services, rescuers, the police, medical assistance, or the gas service, but also to receive information about a critical situation in citizens’ homes," the statement says.

According to Klymenko, operators immediately pass this data to the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian shelling of energy facilities in the city of Kyiv and to the Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations Commission for the rapid organization of assistance to people under the current difficult conditions.

Read more: No mass "defrosting" of residential buildings reported in Kyiv, KCSA says

Operators will provide information on the nearest Point of Invincibility or heating locations. And, if necessary, they will direct emergency service crews.

The minister reminded that even in the absence of mobile service, people can contact 112.

To do this, you should connect to a Wi-Fi network (available at Points of Invincibility, shopping centers, medical facilities, etc.), download the 112 Ukraine app and log in. You can also install the app.

Watch more: Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO

Background

It is known that another 287 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.

President Zelenskyy said a state of emergency will be introduced in the energy sector.

Also, in some communities and regions, the curfew may be canceled for the duration of the emergency situation in the energy sector.

On January 14, the first meeting of the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv’s energy sector took place.

Read more: Kyiv deploys backup power supply, KCSA says