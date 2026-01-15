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Reports of no heat, water or electricity can be made via 112 line, Klymenko says

112 line takes reports of heat, water and power outages, Klymenko says

The 112 line is operating in a mode for receiving reports about the absence of heat, water, and electricity supply.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We have brought in additional operators to promptly process not only calls to emergency services, rescuers, the police, medical assistance, or the gas service, but also to receive information about a critical situation in citizens’ homes," the statement says.

According to Klymenko, operators immediately pass this data to the emergency response headquarters handling the aftermath of Russian shelling of energy facilities in the city of Kyiv and to the Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations Commission for the rapid organization of assistance to people under the current difficult conditions.

Read more: No mass "defrosting" of residential buildings reported in Kyiv, KCSA says

Operators will provide information on the nearest Point of Invincibility or heating locations. And, if necessary, they will direct emergency service crews.

The minister reminded that even in the absence of mobile service, people can contact 112.

To do this, you should connect to a Wi-Fi network (available at Points of Invincibility, shopping centers, medical facilities, etc.), download the 112 Ukraine app and log in. You can also install the app.

Watch more: Shmyhal on energy crisis: Kharkiv was ready, Kyiv was not. VIDEO

Background

Read more: Kyiv deploys backup power supply, KCSA says

Author: 

Ihor Klymenko (176) energy outages (364)
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