Zelenskyy on energy situation: Maximum resources deployed nationwide

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the prime minister and the deputy prime minister on the energy situation.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Maximum resources deployed

"Ukraine’s prime minister and the deputy prime minister reported today on energy—on the state of emergency in various cities and communities due to Russian strikes and harsh weather. Maximum resources are deployed across the country. Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair teams, municipal services, and energy companies, and it is necessary that such joint work continue at all levels of government and between the authorities and business, across all institutions and services," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

Russia is preparing new strikes

We recall that in the same address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned that the Russians are once again preparing massive strikes on Ukraine, according to intelligence.

The situation in the energy sector

Read more: European Commission: EU supplies electricity to Ukraine at maximum capacity