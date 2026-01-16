Zelenskyy on energy situation: Maximum resources deployed nationwide
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the prime minister and the deputy prime minister on the energy situation.
The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
Maximum resources deployed
"Ukraine’s prime minister and the deputy prime minister reported today on energy—on the state of emergency in various cities and communities due to Russian strikes and harsh weather. Maximum resources are deployed across the country. Literally tens of thousands of people are now working in repair teams, municipal services, and energy companies, and it is necessary that such joint work continue at all levels of government and between the authorities and business, across all institutions and services," the head of state said.
Russia is preparing new strikes
We recall that in the same address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned that the Russians are once again preparing massive strikes on Ukraine, according to intelligence.
The situation in the energy sector
- We recall that as of January 16, about 100 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating.
- In addition, school holidays in the capital have been extended until February 1.
- In areas under a state of emergency in the energy sector, authorities allowed curfew easing, including to allow residents to access "Points of Invincibility" and heating stations.
- Ukraine is initiating a new international format of support for the energy sector to attract assistance from partners – an energy "Ramstein."
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