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Enemy has advanced near Sviato-Pokrovske and Fedorivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Svyato-Pokrovskoye and Fedorivka," the report says.

map

map

What preceded this?

See more: Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Fedorivka (7) Svyato-Pokrovske (10) DeepState (488)
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