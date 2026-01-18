Enemy has advanced near Sviato-Pokrovske and Fedorivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Svyato-Pokrovskoye and Fedorivka," the report says.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy was advancing near Shandryholove and Svyato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region.

On 9 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in Hulyaypole and Primorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 10 January, the Russians had made territorial advances in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

On 11 January, it was reported thatthe enemy had advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in the Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

On 15 January, Russian invaders occupied the village of Krasnogorsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP