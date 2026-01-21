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News Notice of suspicion for Trukhanov Trukhanov case
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Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov released from house arrest

Kyiv court lifts house arrest for former Odesa mayor Trukhanov

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Lawyer Oleksandr Lysak told Suspilne this, Censor.NET reports.

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Change of preventive measure

It is reported that Trukhanov’s preventive measure was changed to personal recognizance and his electronic bracelet was removed.

  • Earlier, the former Odesa mayor had been placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Trukhanov`s case

  • To recall that on September 30, a powerful downpour caused extensive destruction and casualties in Odesa, killing 10 people, including a child. Many residents lost their property, and critical infrastructure needed for the heating season was damaged.
  • A day of mourning was declared in Odesa on October 2 to honor the victims.
  • The day before, the media reported that the former mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, had been notified of the suspicion.
  • The National Police confirmed the information and noted that Trukhanov and officials of the Odesa City Council had beenhave been served with notices of suspicion.
  • Prosecutors plan to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov.
  • It is also known that Trukhanov was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship due to possessing a valid Russian foreign passport, with copies of the relevant documents made public.
  • On October 31, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence resulting in the deaths of nine people.
  • Later, former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov filed an appeal against the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision on a preventive measure of round-the-clock house arrest.

Read more: Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov served with notice of suspicion – media

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Trukhanov Hennadii (58) pretrial restriction (164)
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