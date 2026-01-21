Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov released from house arrest

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Lawyer Oleksandr Lysak told Suspilne this, Censor.NET reports.

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Change of preventive measure

It is reported that Trukhanov’s preventive measure was changed to personal recognizance and his electronic bracelet was removed.

Earlier, the former Odesa mayor had been placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Trukhanov`s case

Read more: Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov served with notice of suspicion – media