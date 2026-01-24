Consequences of massive attack on Kharkiv: 31 injured, houses, hospital and maternity ward hit (updated)

Last night, Kharkiv endured nearly 2.5 hours of heavy attacks. The enemy attacked the city with 25 "Shaheds".

This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Houses, a hospital, and a maternity ward were hit

According to him, strikes on residential buildings were recorded. On high-rise buildings and the private sector. On a dormitory where displaced persons live. The hospital and maternity hospital were also damaged as a result of the strikes.

"Apartments were on fire. Houses were on fire. There are wounded. There are those who lost their homes tonight. It was a deliberate strike on a peaceful city — on people who simply live, work, and raise children. All services are working on the ground — rescuers, medics, police, utility workers, volunteers. The city is holding on. The city is helping. The city does not abandon its own," he added.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 victims, including pregnant woman (updated)

Consequences

According to the State Emergency Service,14 people, including one child, were injured as a result of a massive Russian UAV attack. Damage and fires occurred at various addresses.

In the Industrial District, residential high-rise buildings and a factory building were on fire. Emergency services rescued five people, including one child, from a four-storey building. A dormitory and a medical facility were damaged.

A private residential building burned in the Nemyshlyanskyi district.















See also: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two districts attacked, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, emergency power cuts in effect

Updated information

Later, Terekhov clarified that the number of victims of the night air raid on Kharkiv had risen to 19 people.

As of 12:57 p.m., the number of victims of the night shelling had risen to 31.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.

By morning, it became known that one person had died and four were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in the water and heat supply.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.

See more: Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: man killed, child and woman injured. PHOTOS