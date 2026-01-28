Court eases preventive measure for ex-Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi

Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court eased the terms of the preventive measure for Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, former head of NPC Ukrenergo. His electronic bracelet was removed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.

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Details

The preventive measure for Kudrytskyi was extended for another two months, with the option to post bail in the amount of 7 million hryvnias. In addition, the court kept a number of procedural obligations in place for him.

In particular, he must surrender his passport for traveling abroad, refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case, and appear in court for every summons.

The court’s decision means the terms of the preventive measure have been eased, but Kudrytskyi will remain under procedural restrictions within the criminal proceedings.

Read more: Pecherskyi court extends preventive measure for Kudrytskyi

Kudrytskyi's case

As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case

On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.

On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi "was supposed to ensure the security of the energy sector but failed to do so."

Read more: Court reduces bail for ex-Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi to UAH 7 million